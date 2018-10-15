Broncos' Case Keenum: Gets vote of confidence
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Sunday after the team's 23-20 loss to the Rams that Keenum will remain Denver's starter Week 7 against the Cardinals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports. "Case is our quarterback," Joseph said.
After exiting late in the first half with a head injury, Keenum was cleared of a concussion and was back under center to begin the third quarter. Keenum rebounded from a rough first half to engineer three scoring drives and finish with his third 300-plus-yard passing game of the season, but his efforts weren't enough to prevent Denver from dropping its fourth straight contest. While Keenum's 7.2 yards per attempt and 63.1 percent completion rate on the campaign are acceptable marks, he's struggled to rein in the turnovers, as he's tossed at least one interception in all six of Denver's games. The fact that the Broncos are playing on Thursday night this week probably influenced Joseph's decision to stick with Keenum, but the 30-year-old may need to turn in a solid performance against Arizona to maintain the starting job over second-year signal-caller Chad Kelly, who was impressive during the preseason.
