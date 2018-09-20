Keenum (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Keenum's availability for this weekend's game against the Ravens is in no peril and he'll look to bounce back from a subpar fantasy outing in Week 2, in which he completed 19 of 35 pass attempts for 222 yards and an interception in a 20-19 win over Oakland. He'll be taking aim Sunday at a Baltimore defense that embarrassed the Bills in a 47-3 triumph in Week 1, then turned around surrendered four passing TDs to the Bengals in a 34-23 loss this past Sunday.

