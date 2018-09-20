Broncos' Case Keenum: Good to go
Keenum (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Keenum's availability for this weekend's game against the Ravens is in no peril and he'll look to bounce back from a subpar fantasy outing in Week 2, in which he completed 19 of 35 pass attempts for 222 yards and an interception in a 20-19 win over Oakland. He'll be taking aim Sunday at a Baltimore defense that embarrassed the Bills in a 47-3 triumph in Week 1, then turned around surrendered four passing TDs to the Bengals in a 34-23 loss this past Sunday.
