Keenum completed 31 of 48 attempts for 257 yards, committing two interceptions but adding a one-yard rushing touchdown during Saturday's 17-16 loss to Cleveland.

Keenum has been brutal down the stretch, now carrying a streak of eight consecutive starts with fewer than 16 fantasy points in standard scoring (worst active streak among NFL quarterbacks, 12.6 PPG over that span). The veteran signal caller did exceed 205 passing yards for the first time since Week 9, but two interceptions substantially diminished an already less than stellar output, while he failed to score more than one touchdown for the third straight outing (only one three-touchdown performance all season, and that came in Week 1). Keenum's Week 16 matchup makes him a contender for starting consideration in two-quarterback leagues, facing an Oakland defense that's surrendered an NFL-high 31 passing touchdowns on the year.