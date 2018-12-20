Sutton (quad) was limited at practice Thursday.

Sutton started the Week 15 practice cycle with a missed session Tuesday, followed by a return to limited work Wednesday and a full practice Thursday. After not carrying an injury designation into this past Saturday's loss to the Browns, Sutton caught five of six targets for 42 yards, while seeing action on 86 percent of Denver's snaps on offense. With no setbacks reported afterward, we'll assume for now that Sutton's limitations Thursday were maintenance-related and that he's in line to play Monday night against the Raiders.

