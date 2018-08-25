Sutton caught all three of his targets for 45 yards in Friday's preseason game against Washington.

Sutton worked as the clear No. 3 receiver ahead of fellow rookie DaeSean Hamilton, drawing each of his three targets while Case Keenum was still in the game. The highlight was a 27-yard gain on a back-shoulder throw, with Keenum and Sutton looking perfectly in sync. The rookie second-round pick is primed for a key role in the Denver offense, potentially falling third in line for targets behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Given the team's shaky position groups at running back and tight end, the No. 3 receiver job should be quite important in Denver.