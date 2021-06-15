Coach Vic Fango indicated Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate Sutton beginning training camp on the PUP list, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sutton sustained ACL and MCL tears last September but was already running routes in early March, and he stated in mid-May that he was hoping to be ready for training camp. It certainly sounds like he's on a path to make that a reality. He and Jerry Jeudy figure to give the Broncos a dangerous 1-2 punch at wide receiver as Sutton looks to return to his 2019 level of production, when he posted 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns on 125 targets.