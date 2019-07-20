Broncos' Drew Lock: Is clear "1B" quarterback
Despite comments by head coach Vic Fangio tempering expectations, Lock has clearly been the best passer behind Joe Flacco to start training camp, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.
Allbright and others have expounded that, while Lock has made some bone-headed decisions in practice, he has also made many of the offense's highlight throws and shown improvement along the way. Fangio described Lock as more of a hard thrower than a pitcher at this juncture, but reports from the practice field show that Lock is about where many expected him to be. Whether that is more an indictment on the Broncos' depth chart than anything else -- and whether Lock can step up his play in the coming weeks -- both remain to be seen.
