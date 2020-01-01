Broncos' Drew Lock: Likely to remain starter in 2020
General manager John Elway said Monday that it "is not realistic" for the Broncos to turn to options other than Lock for the Broncos' starting quarterback job in 2020, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Elway's comments don't come as much of a surprise after Lock guided the Broncos to a 4-1 record in his five starts down the stretch. While his statistics varied from game to game, Lock took care of the ball and occasionally made some flashy plays. Despite being seen as a project when he was selected in the second round of 2019, Lock's numbers stacked up well with the quarterbacks chosen ahead of him. The Broncos might poke around the 2020 draft or in free agency for a cheaper, more reliable backup rather than bringing back one or more of Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen or Brett Rypien, but the team finally seems to have a promising young signal-caller to build around.
