Lock will start Sunday against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The rookie took first-string reps at practice throughout the week, so Denver will give him a look with Brandon Allen as his backup. Lock was activated from injured reserve this week after missing the first 12 weeks with a sprained thumb in his throwing hand.

