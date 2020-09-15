Lock completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 216 yards and a touchdown during Monday's 16-14 loss to Tennesee. He also picked up five yards on three rushing attempts, fumbling twice but losing possession neither time.

The second-year signal-caller had some difficulties collecting snaps from center Lloyd Cushenberry at various points throughout the contest, but he was mostly in sync with his young skill-position group. Noah Fant and Tim Patrick each pulled in 80-plus percent of their intended targets, though a pair of drops from first-round rookie Jerry Jeudy will be something to clean up for next week. Lock may now sit at 4-2 as an NFL starter, meanwhile, but his fantasy prospects have diminished since a three-touchdown outing against the Texans in his second career start last December. Over his past four outings, Lock has just three combined touchdown passes and an average of 198.3 passing yards per game. He now prepares for a Week 2 matchup against a Steelers defense that picked off Daniel Jones twice in a 26-16 win Monday.