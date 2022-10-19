Dulcich caught two of three targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Dulcich operated as Denver's No. 1 tight end and was the only Broncos' player to hit paydirt Monday night. The rookie was targeted in the end zone, as well, but was unable to reel in the contested catch. The fact that Russell Wilson (hamstring) was willing to look Dulcich's way in his first game as a rookie was a promising sign for his potential moving forward. The UCLA product impressed in camp before suffering a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the first five games of the season. Dulcich's 41 offensive snaps led the team at tight end, with fellow tight ends Andrew Beck and Eric Tomlinson playing a distant 16 snaps each. Eric Saubert played just one offensive snap, while Albert Okwuegbunam was inactive for the game. This cleared the path for Dulcich to step into what appears to be the lead role in the offense. With the offense struggling and Wilson now dealing with a hamstring injury, the Broncos could use the additional spark from the 6-foot-4, 245-pound playmaker who has the ability to stretch the field in the passing game. Dulcich will look to improve upon his performance in Week 7 when the Broncos host the Jets.