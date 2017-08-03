Heuerman has quietly had a strong camp, Troy Renck of Denver7 reports.

Heuerman was drafted as the Broncos' tight end of the future in the third round of the 2015 draft and swiftly tore his ACL in rookie camp. Two years, the acquisition of A.J. Derby, and the drafting of Jake Butt later and Heuerman is still an unknown commodity. He nabbed seven catches at a 13.3-yard-per-catch clip in 2016's final three games. That's not much, but given Butt's recovery from ACL surgery and Derby and Virgil Green both possessing somewhat incomplete skillsets - it wouldn't be a complete surprise for Heuerman to finally live up to his billing in 2017.