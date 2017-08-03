Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Improving during training camp
Heuerman has quietly had a strong camp, Troy Renck of Denver7 reports.
Heuerman was drafted as the Broncos' tight end of the future in the third round of the 2015 draft and swiftly tore his ACL in rookie camp. Two years, the acquisition of A.J. Derby, and the drafting of Jake Butt later and Heuerman is still an unknown commodity. He nabbed seven catches at a 13.3-yard-per-catch clip in 2016's final three games. That's not much, but given Butt's recovery from ACL surgery and Derby and Virgil Green both possessing somewhat incomplete skillsets - it wouldn't be a complete surprise for Heuerman to finally live up to his billing in 2017.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: To be pushed by rookie•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Nabs three catches in loss•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Opportunity knocks in Week 16•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Tallies 40 yards against New England•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: To play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Lands on injury report•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...