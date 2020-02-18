Flacco underwent an MRI on his neck and received good news, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The results will be sent to Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas for a second opinion, so while things are headed in the right direction, the 35-year-old quarterback still needs to get over some hurdles. Furthermore, whether Flacco returns to action likely depends on what type of risk it would pose to his long-term health. "Joe has every intention to play but not at the risk of his long-term health," Flacco's agent Joe Linta said. We'll have to wait to see how things progress, but Flacco isn't guaranteed a starting role if he is healthy after producing 7.0 yards per target, a 65.0 completion percentage and 6:5 TD:INT ratio over eight games, especially with the emergence of Drew Lock.