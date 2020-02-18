Broncos' Joe Flacco: Encouraging injury news
Flacco underwent an MRI on his neck and received good news, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The results will be sent to Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas for a second opinion, so while things are headed in the right direction, the 35-year-old quarterback still needs to get over some hurdles. Furthermore, whether Flacco returns to action likely depends on what type of risk it would pose to his long-term health. "Joe has every intention to play but not at the risk of his long-term health," Flacco's agent Joe Linta said. We'll have to wait to see how things progress, but Flacco isn't guaranteed a starting role if he is healthy after producing 7.0 yards per target, a 65.0 completion percentage and 6:5 TD:INT ratio over eight games, especially with the emergence of Drew Lock.
