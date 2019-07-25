Simmons intercepted Joe Flacco on Wednesday, continuing what has been a stellar camp, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.

Simmons was drafted, in part, for his smooth abilities playing over the top of the defense. Denver's defense in recent seasons hasn't kept him in centerfield, however, with injuries at defensive back and former head coach Vance Joseph's penchant for relying on Cover 1 and Cover 0 forcing him to play plenty of man coverage. Improved depth in the defensive backfield and a more zone-heavy defense under head coach Vic Fangio should put Simmons in a better position to succeed just in time for his contract season. If he's able to continue what he has started in training camp, Simmons could be a cornerstone of the Broncos' defense by season's end.

