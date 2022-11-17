Simmons (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.
Simmons popped up with a knee sprain following Denver's Week 9 bye, leaving him sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Titans. He was then tabbed as day-to-day by Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett following this defeat, and the safety followed this up Wednesday by saying that he expects to play in Sunday's game versus Las Vegas, according to Kinney. Simmons has recorded 23 tackles, two passes defended and one interception while being limited to just four games due to injury this season, though he's played every defensive snap in each of these four contests.
