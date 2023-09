Simmons (hip) has drawn a questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Simmons practiced in limited fashion for consecutive days to start the week before being a non-participant Friday. Thus, he seems to be trending in the wrong direction, but his final status for Week 4 will depend on how he is feeling Sunday morning. Delarrin Turner-Yell and JL Skinner would be candidates to fill in at safety if he cannot go.