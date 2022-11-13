Simmons (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Simmons came out of Denver's bye week battling a knee sprain, so the exact origin of the injury remains unclear. However, even after logging limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday, he has been ruled out of the team's Week 10 matchup against Tennessee. P.J. Locke is projected to step into the starting role at free safety.