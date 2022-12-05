Hinton brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Broncos' 10-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Hinton was disappointingly uninvolved despite Courtland Sutton (hamstring) exiting the game in the first half, recording his lowest yardage total since Week 6. The third-year wideout had posted a 12-154 line on 17 targets over the prior three contests, making his underwhelming day particularly disappointing. He'll aim to bounce back in a Week 14 home battle versus the Chiefs.