Hinton (knee) hauled in three of four targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 17-7 preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Hinton tied for second on the team in receptions and made his biggest impact by hauling in a 24-yard touchdown pass off the arm of Josh Johnson just past the midway point of the second quarter. The 25-year-old presumably has an increased chance of a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver role in the wake of Tim Patrick's (knee) season-ending injury, and Hinton will continue to try and make a case for such in next Saturday night's road preseason matchup against the Bills.