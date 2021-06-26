Hinton was a standout during the Broncos' OTAs, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Hinton is most remembered for his role under center last season, which he took on 24 hours notice when the team had no actual quarterback available. He will face tough odds to land on the team's final roster due to a croweded depth chart at receiver, but he is seemingly off to a good start. Starting quarterback, Drew Lock stated, "he's super-aggressive to the ball. You feel like you can throw him the ball one-on-one and he's going to get it."