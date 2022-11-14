Hinton recorded four receptions on five targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Tennessee.

Denver entered the game without KJ Hamler (hamstring), and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) was injured on the first play from scrimmage. That opened the door for Hinton to serve a significant role in the offense, and he took advantage by tallying long receptions of 35 and 17 yards. Hinton's role moving forward will be heavily dependent on the health of Jeudy and Hamler, though he showed the ability to capitalize when provided an opportunity Sunday.