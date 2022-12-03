Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Williams is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery and has missed Denver's last two games. However, he returned to practice and logged limited sessions both Thursday and Friday. If he were to return, Williams would likely step back into a significant role in Denver's secondary.
