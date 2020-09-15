Lindsay (foot) will not return to Monday's game versus the Titans, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Lindsay didn't take the field with the team to begin the second half and it appears that will remain the case. Look for Melvin Gordon to get plenty of reps out of the backfield in his absence, with Royce Freeman set to spell Gordon. The team should release more information on Lindsay's foot problem in the coming days, but it's a short turnaround for Week 2 Sunday against the Steelers.
