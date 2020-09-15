Lindsay is considered questionable to return Monday due to an ankle injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
It's unclear exactly when Lindsay suffered the ankle issue, but the report surfaced after the Broncos emerged for the start of the second half. If he can't return, Melvin Gordon figures to handle the vast majority of snaps in the backfield.
