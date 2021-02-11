Lindsay (hip) indicated the Broncos' signing of Melvin Gordon last offseason impacted his approach during 2020, Troy Renck of Denver7 News reports.

The 2018 Pro Bowler said on his reaction to the Broncos signing Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract last March, "I was in battle mode. Everything caught me off guard with (him) coming in. You can burn yourself out like that." Perhaps Lindsay was pressing too hard to prove his value, but injuries also seemingly played a role in his reduced output. After breaking the 1,000-yard rushing threshold over his first two NFL seasons, Lindsay sat out five games during the 2020 campaign while dealing with a myriad of issues -- the final of which a hip/knee injury that kept the 26-year-old inactive Weeks 16 and 17. Defenses were also able to key in on Lindsay as a rusher, with Gordon serving as the clear No. 1 pass-catching RB. Lindsay says he's going to take a different mental approach in 2021, but it remains unclear whether he'll stay with the organization. He's a restricted free agent, while his teammate Gordon faces a potential suspension because of the DUI charge he was cited for in mid-October.