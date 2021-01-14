Patrick caught 51 of 79 passes for 742 yards and six touchdowns during the 2020 campaign.

Patrick was arguably the bright spot in what was a disappointing season in Denver. Though he topped 50 yards just four times, and never after Week 11, the former undrafted free agent was the Broncos' most consistent option and was a difference maker in wins against the Jets and Patriots. He should be tendered in restricted free agency, but expect a downtick in his contract season. Patrick benefitted from being WR2 through most of the season. That likely won't be the case with Courtland Sutton (2021) back in the fold and Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler with a year under their belts.