Cooper (groin) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Steelers.

A report from Adam Schefter of ESPN surfaced Sunday indicating that Cooper, who suffered a groin injury at Saturday's practice, was considered unlikely to play Monday, but evidently the wideout's condition improved to the point that he'll give it a go versus Pittsburgh. It remains to be seen how close to 100 percent Cooper will be in doing so, but he's in uniform and thus represents a lineup option for those who held out hope that he'd be available Week 2. During the Browns' 24-3 win over the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 10, Cooper logged 46 snaps and caught three of his seven targets for 37 yards.