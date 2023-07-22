Cooper (abdomen) will face zero restrictions ahead of training camp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

It's encouraging to hear the veteran receiver dismiss the notion he'd potentially miss any practice time stemming from a February core muscle surgery. Cooper was already spotted participating in 11-on-11 drills back in early June, so by all accounts it seems as if the star target will be healthy entering 2023. The ninth-year pro will aim for his fourth season with at least 1,100 receiving yards since 2019 and sees an already talented pass-catching group aided by the offseason addition of Elijah Moore.