Bell is expected to have a diminished role with the addition of Elijah Moore.

Bell was Cleveland's leader with 236 snaps as the slot receiver last season, per Pro Football Focus. While he was serviceable in that role, the Browns felt an upgrade was needed and traded for Moore, who was the Jets' leading slot receiver in 2022 with 255 snaps. The Browns also added Marquise Goodwin, another slot-heavy receiver, which should further negatively impact Bell's playing time in 2023.