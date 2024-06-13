The 2024 Fantasy Football season is on the way and the Fantasy Football Today team has drafted their initial player outlooks for the entire player pool heading into training camp. Things will change on the injury front, in free agency, and possibly on the trade market, but the Fantasy Football team led by Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dan Schneier have created player outlooks based on 2024 projection, June ADP (average draft position) and where these players have come off the board in our mock (and real) drafts through May and June. We'll use the FFT consensus PPR rankings (Jamey, Dave, and Heath's rankings) to go player-by-player for the 10th round (12-team leagues) of your drafts.

*These consensus rankings are updated through June 10.*

Round 10

"Doubs enters this season as the likely No. 3 receiver in Green Bay, and he should be considered a No. 4 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all formats. In 2023, Doubs was mostly touchdown-dependent for much of his Fantasy production, scoring eight times. He averaged 10.3 PPR points per game but had nine games with 11 or more PPR points. However, only two of those games came when he didn't find the end zone, and he had 12 games with 37 yards or less and just three games with at least five receptions. He got more involved in the playoffs with 10 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in two games, and hopefully, he can build off that performance. That said, the Packers have a crowded receiving corps with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks, and Jordan Love loves to spread the ball around. Doubs is a good receiver to have on your bench to open the season, and hopefully the catches and yards match the touchdown production that he scored in 2023." - Jamey Eisenberg

"Shakir is worthy of a selection as early as Round 10 in full PPR redraft leagues. With both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis out of Buffalo, there is a big opportunity for all of the Bills pass-catchers but little clarity on the pecking order. For now, we're projecting Shakir to be behind tight end Dalton Kincaid and rookie Keon Coleman, but no one has any reason to feel confident about that projection. Shakir averaged an incredible 13.6 yards per target last year but only saw 45 targets in 17 games. He did score in both of the Bills' 2023 playoff games and led the team with 105 yards receiving in their must-win Week 18 game against the Dolphins. Draft him as a bench receiver knowing there's a ton of room for upside if Shakir is Josh Allen's top target this season." - Heath Cummings

"It was surprising that the Raiders took Bowers with their first-round pick, giving them a very unique talent who could shine as soon as this year. An instant hit at Georgia, Bowers scored 13 touchdowns as a freshman, then totaled 13 touchdowns with over 1,600 receiving yards in his next two seasons (25 games). Bowers also worked on occasion as a rusher, including when he lined up as a Wildcat QB. He is very much a mismatch tight end in the mold of George Kittle, capable of working downfield for splash plays or taking short passes a good distance through his ruthless power and speed. He's just not as effective as a blocker, but that's something Fantasy managers don't have to sweat. There is an injury track record with Bowers but he's too promising of a player to ignore. Consider him a start-worthy Fantasy tight end with much more upside than downside if you get in him Round 8 or later. In rookie-only drafts he could go as high as fourth overall (especially in one-QB leagues) or as late as 10th overall (much more likely in Superflex/two-QB leagues)." - Dave Richard

"Njoku had a career season in 2023, and we'll see if he can produce at a high level once again this year. He's worth drafting as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues with a mid-to-late-round pick. Njoku averaged a career-best 12.6 PPR points per game last season, but you have to look at his 2024 campaign in two parts. He was great with Joe Flacco to end the season, but Njoku struggled with Deshaun Watson, who will be the starter in 2024. Njoku scored 6.8 PPR points or less in three of five games with Watson, but he scored at least 16.4 PPR points in each of his final four games with Flacco. We're hopeful Njoku can be more productive with Watson this year, and a full season together should help. Njoku is a good tight end to wait for on Draft Day in all leagues, but don't reach for him based solely on last year's success." - Jamey Eisenberg

"Williams is worth drafting as a sleeper this season with a mid-round pick, and he could finally perform at a high level in his third year in the NFL. The first two seasons of his career have been frustrating. He was limited to six games in his rookie campaign following a torn ACL in his final collegiate game at Alabama. And he started his second year dealing with a suspension for gambling. The result has been a combined 95.4 PPR points in two years, but now is his time to shine. With Josh Reynolds gone, Williams is locked into a starting role, and Reynolds leaves behind 64 targets. Hopefully, Williams gets most of those chances from Jared Goff, and Williams could emerge as a top-30 Fantasy receiver this year. We recommend drafting Williams around pick 100 overall, and he will hopefully turn into a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues." - Jamey Eisenberg

"Easily one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league, Purdy has solidified himself as a top-12 Fantasy QB thanks to averaging over 20 Fantasy points (six points per passing TD) in each of his first two seasons. In fact, he's hit that 20-point mark in nearly 70% of his regular-season games. It's not because of volume -- Purdy averaged 27.8 passes per game last year, putting him 22nd among 23 qualifiers in the stat. It's what he does with the ball: Purdy was first among qualifying passers in yards per attempt (9.6), second in TD rate (7%), and second in completion rate (69.4%). In fact, if he threw more passes more often, he'd challenge to be among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy. As it stands, he's consistent with a high ceiling in any matchup with high-scoring potential. That's why he's a top Fantasy option once you're past all the QBs in the first two tiers. In fact, he's a value in one-QB leagues because you'll draft him after 100th overall. In Superflex/two-QB leagues he'll be taken in Round 2 as approximately the 10th quarterback off the board." - Dave Richard

"We might have experienced the start of Lockett's decline last season when he barely finished behind DK Metcalf in targets per game but was a good 2.2 PPR points per game worse (11.9 per game). That's a lot, especially since Lockett averaged slightly more Fantasy points than Metcalf in the two seasons prior. New playcaller Ryan Grubb has shown a tendency to over-target his receivers, but that includes the slot, which is where Lockett might play a decent amount, but not as much as Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The expectation is that Lockett will still see solid target volume but be inconsistent with his production. He's a decent late-round value (think Round 11) but not someone worth prioritizing." - Dave Richard

"We're viewing Goedert as a borderline TE1 this season, worth a draft pick as early as Round 10 in redraft leagues. Goedert's skill set in this offense should produce starter results, but injuries have impacted him each of the last two years, with his efficiency falling off a cliff in 2024. A fair expectation for Goedert in 2024 is somewhere around 10 Fantasy points per game, and if he happens to get a few more red-zone looks you could get upside beyond that. Goedert's true upside probably comes from an injury to A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith. Without that, it's hard to imagine him cracking the top five tight ends on a regular basis. Goedert is even riskier in Dynasty leagues because another injury at age 29 could sink what little value he has left." - Heath Cummings

"Hockenson could be tough to trust this season coming off a serious knee injury toward the end of 2023. We recommend drafting Hockenson with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues, but he could be out in the early part of the year. Hockenson suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 16 last year, and he didn't undergo surgery until late January. There's a good chance Hockenson could be on the PUP list or injured reserve to open the season, and we might not see him until after Minnesota's bye in Week 6. Now, he could surprise us and be ready for Week 1, but that seems unlikely. Hockenson is more appealing in leagues with IR spots where you can potentially stash him, but don't draft him based on his production from last year when he averaged 14.6 PPR points per game. Keep in mind the Vikings have a new quarterback this year in J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold, and it could take time for Hockenson to develop a rapport with his new passer. We're hopeful Hockenson can return to form quickly and perform at a high level, but your best bet is to consider him a No. 2 Fantasy tight end to open the season and not overvalue him based on what happened before his knee injury in 2023." - Jamey Eisenberg

"Gibson joined the Patriots in the offseason and it remains a bit of a mystery how the work will be divided between him and Rhamondre Stevenson. If the Patriots just divide the work based on past efficiency, Stevenson would be the early-downs back and Gibson would be the primary pass catcher. For his career, Gibson has averaged a full yard better per target than Stevenson, while Stevenson has been a half yard better per carry. The problem for both is that this is not projected to be a good offense and so it's hard to get too excited about anyone in a committee. With that in mind, we would prefer to wait until the double-digit rounds to draft Gibson in PPR. He'll need an injury to make you regret passing him up." - Heath Cummings

10.11: Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders

"Meyers sneakily averaged 13.8 PPR points per game in 2023, beating his 12.9 average from 2022. It'll be tough to count on him to do that well again in 2024 not only because of the Raiders' middling QB battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, but because the team added rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who is likely to take targets away from everyone in the offense not named Davante Adams. Meyers is worth drafting as a bench receiver, but not with a pick before Round 10." - Dave Richard

"There's potential for Franklin to make an impact with the Broncos as soon as his rookie season. Franklin led Oregon in receiving yards and touchdowns each of the past two years, catching throws from Bo Nix, who the Broncos also drafted. A tall but slender receiver, Franklin has outstanding speed and is ascending in terms of his route running. If he can dig into the Denver offense this preseason then there's a chance he could not only see regular playing time but potentially lead the receiving group in targets. Franklin is worth a Round 10 pick in redraft leagues on the hope he can put up good numbers each week. He'll also fit into rookie-only drafts at 20th overall in one-QB formats and 35th overall in Superflex or two-QB." - Dave Richard