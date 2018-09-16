Njoku hauled in four of seven targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Njoku was targeted seven times for the second consecutive week, though the tight end again failed to do much with his plethora of looks. His longest catch went for eight yards and he seems to be just a short-yardage option, despite his athletic ability to get down the field. More targets could be coming Njoku's way to make up for Josh Gordon's (hamstring) absence.