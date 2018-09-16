Browns' David Njoku: Four receptions Sunday
Njoku hauled in four of seven targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.
Njoku was targeted seven times for the second consecutive week, though the tight end again failed to do much with his plethora of looks. His longest catch went for eight yards and he seems to be just a short-yardage option, despite his athletic ability to get down the field. More targets could be coming Njoku's way to make up for Josh Gordon's (hamstring) absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.