Njoku was limited at practice Wednesday with foot and wrist injuries, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

After recording a career-high 74 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against the Chargers, Njoku had a disappointing follow-up effort in Sunday's overtime loss to the Packers, hauling in just one reception for three yards. It appears he may have gotten nicked up in the contest as well, though neither injury is believed to be anything overly significant. Njoku is officially listed as third on the Browns' depth chart at tight end, but he and Seth DeValve are the clear top pass-catching options at the position, despite the blocking-minded Randall Telfer being listed ahead of them in the pecking order.