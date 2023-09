Njoku caught four of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans in Week 3.

Njoku once again paced Cleveland's tight ends and was targeted four times for a second straight week. He's yet to have a breakout game with just 92 yards, one reception of more than 20 yards, and zero touchdowns through three games. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had his best day in a Browns' uniform but directed more than half of his throws to Elijah Moore (nine targets) and Amari Cooper (eight).