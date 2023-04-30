The Browns believe Thompson-Robinson can be the top backup to Deshaun Watson this season and potentially a long time, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland wasn't necessarily looking to draft a quarterback, but the organization felt Thompson-Robinson is an ideal fit for the offense being built ahead of Watson's first full season. He'll initially compete with Kellen Mond but could eventually usurp the No. 2 job from Joshua Dobbs. The Browns play in the Hall of Fame Game this August, which gives them an extra week of training camp and preseason game with which to develop/evaluate Thompson-Robinson. He should have some chemistry with third-round pick, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, as both attended Bishop Gorman high school in Las Vegas.