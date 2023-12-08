Thompson-Robinson doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol Friday, but head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't commit to either the rookie or Joe Flacco serving as the team's starting quarterback in Week 14, aadfas

After exiting the Browns' Week 12 loss to the Broncos upon suffering the concussion, Thompson-Robinson sat out last week's loss to the Rams while Flacco was elevated from the practice squad and replaced him as the Browns' starter. Flacco was generally efficient in the 36-19 loss with 23 completions on 44 attempts for 254 yards, but he also threw a costly fourth-quarter interception that ended any hope of the Browns making a come-from-behind victory. As Zac Jackson of The Athletic notes, Flacco was reportedly first in line for drills in each practice this week, but Thompson-Robinson is apparently still drawing consideration for the Week 14 start after he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before taking full reps Friday upon clearing the five-step protocol. The Browns thus look set to take a decision on a starting quarterback up until gameday, with confirmation on that front unlikely to arrive until early Sunday or perhaps not even until pregame warmups leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.