General manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday that he expects Williams (shoulder) to recover completely from his nerve injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Williams is expected to be available for the start of the 2021 season, per Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site, and barring any setbacks it looks like he should be a full-go by that point. It remains to be seen what portion of offseason activities Williams will first be available for, but the Browns can at least to expect to have him available opposite Denzel Ward at cornerback by Week 1 of 2021.