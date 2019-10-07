Williams (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Monday's game versus the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Williams and Denzel Ward (hamstring) are on track to miss their third straight game. The Browns' secondary has survived without the two, but it's still a hefty downgrade to TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell. Williams will look to shake the injury before Week 6's game versus the Seahawks.

