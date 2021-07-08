Williams (shoulder) participated in offseason workouts, but is still not 100% cleared for contact, Jeff Schudel of the News Herald reports.

Williams continues to work back from a nerve injury that sidelined him for the entire 2020 season, but coach Kevin Stefanski echoed Thursday that Williams is still on pace in his recovery. Following the signing of Troy Hill and the drafting of Greg Newsome in the first round of the 2021 draft, Williams' role in the secondary is unclear heading into the 2021 season. It's still uncertain whether the LSU product will be 100 percent ready for training camp, as he produced 47 tackles (37 solo) and two pass breakups in 12 games during his rookie campaign in 2019.