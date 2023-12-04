Bryant caught all five of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams.

Joe Flacco leaned heavily on his tight ends in his first start of the season, but surprisingly it was Bryant who the veteran QB showed the most chemistry with and not David Njoku, who caught only two of six targets for 17 yards. Bryant set new season highs in catches, yards and targets Sunday and has found the end zone in back-to-back games. If Flacco gets another start in Week 14 against the Jaguars, the fourth-year TE will be an intriguing fantasy option.