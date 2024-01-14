Bryant caught four of six targets for 64 yards in Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff loss to Houston.

Bryant had his best game of the season in the playoff loss, nearly equaling the receiving yards he had in 17 regular season games. The tight end recorded 13 catches on 20 targets for 81 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. This was the season that starter David Njoku made an evolutionary leap, which rendered Bryant to career lows in catches, targets and yards while fighting for tight end scraps with Jordan Akins. Bryant enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but his organizational and system knowledge could be useful to a team that is still in its competitive window.