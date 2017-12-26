Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Logs 44 yards in Week 16 loss
Crowell carried 12 times for 44 yards and caught one pass for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Bears.
The Browns were trailing by double digits for much of the second half, so Crowell naturally gave way more frequently to the top receiving option out of the backfield, Duke Johnson, as the team tried to make up the deficit. While the winless Browns will likely enter the season finale as underdogs against Pittsburgh, the Steelers are locked in as the No. 2 seed in the AFC and may not play their starters deep into the contest. As a result, a competitive game between the two sides could be in store, as was the case back in Week 1. During that contest, Crowell only managed 66 yards on 19 touches, but played a season-high 52 offensive snaps.
