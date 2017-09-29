Browns' Isaiah Crowell: No longer on Week 4 injury report

Crowell (shoulder) no longer appears on the Browns' Week 4 injury report after practicing fully Friday.

The same applies to backfield mate Duke Johnson, with the duo set to take aim Sunday at a Cincinnati defense that is currently ranked 25th in run defense, per ESPN.com. Crowell's 39 carries in three games have resulted in a 2.9 yards per carry clip to date, but we wouldn't be surprised if he was able to get things going in Week 4, with the 0-3 Browns looking to get their ground game going in order to take some heat off rookie QB DeShone Kizer.