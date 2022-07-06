Brissett and Joshua Dobbs are left as the Browns' remaining depth options behind Deshaun Watson on the quarterback depth chart after Baker Mayfield was traded to the Panthers on Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Though it had been presumed that Brissett would be next in line to start for Cleveland if Watson is suspended by the NFL, the possibility existed that Mayfield and the Browns could settle their differences following his request to be traded earlier in the offseason. Watson's hearing before the NFL and NFL Players Association's jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson, concluded this past Thursday, and while there's not a timetable for a determination on a possible suspension, a ruling on Watson's status ahead of the coming season could occur before training camp. Brissett, who signed a one-year deal with Cleveland in March, has started 37 games and made 60 appearances in total between stops with New England, Indianapolis and Miami through his first six NFL seasons.