Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Brissett (ankle) is not on the injury report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Brissett suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jets, but he played through the issue and appears fully on track for Thursday's game against the Steelers. Still, with a short turnaround Week 3, Brissett's status will be worth monitoring in practice. The Browns currently have Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond on the roster behind Brissett.