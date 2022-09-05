Clowney (undisclosed) was on the practice field Monday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Clowney sat out several practices over the final weeks of preseason, but it was apparently an issue of giving the edge rusher rest. His appearance Monday suggests he's healthy and preparing for Week 1 against the Panthers.
