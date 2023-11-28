Clowney recorded three total tackles (two solo), including one sack in Sunday night's 20-10 win over the Chargers.

The veteran edge rusher has now tallied 7.5 sacks through 12 games this year, eclipsing seven sacks in a season for the fourth time in his 10-year NFL career. Clowney now ranks second on the Ravens in sacks on the season, trailing only Justin Madubuike. The former first-overall pick has bounced around the league over the last five years, with Baltimore being his fourth team in that span, but it now seems as if he may have found a home for the immediate future.