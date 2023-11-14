Clowney recorded six tackles (two solo) including two sacks in Sunday's 33-31 loss versus the Browns.

Clowney made a big impact against his former team in Week 10, racking up multiple sacks in a single game for the second time this year. He's on pace for one of the most productive seasons of his career at age 30, and he should get plenty of opportunities to rush the passer versus the high-flying Bengals in Week 11.