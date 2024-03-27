Clowney has agreed to terms with the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Clowney's deal with Carolina is for two years and $20 million, with a maximum value of $24 million. During his lone campaign with the Ravens, Clowney finished the 2023 regular season with 43 tackles and 9.5 sacks over the course 17 games. By adding the top pick in the 2014 NFL Draft to the defensive mix, the Panthers will bolster a pass rushing unit that's looking to make up for the recent trade of Brian Burns to the Giants.