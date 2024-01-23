Clowney finished the regular season with 9.5 sacks over 17 games and recorded 32 total tackles.

The veteran signed with the Ravens late in training camp and turned in one of the best seasons of his career. With Odafe Oweh still coming into his own and David Ojabo working his way back to pre-injury form, Baltimore desperately needed edge help and Clowney delivered. Clowney and fellow veteran Kyle Van Noy combined for 18.5 sacks as Baltimore went on to lead the NFL in sacks (60). Baltimore signed Clowney to a one-year deal, so he will be a free agent this offseason, though he could certainly be in the mix for a return to the Ravens on another short-term deal.