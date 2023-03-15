The Browns released Clowney on Wednesday, the team announced.
This is a pure bookkeeping move, as Clowney's contract was already set to void. Cleveland is just spreading out the cap hit, making him a post-June 1 cut. Clowney recorded just two sacks in 12 games opposite Myles Garrett last season. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 Draft will be looking for his fifth team this offseason. Clowney has just 43 career sacks across 109 games.
More News
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Won't play Week 18•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Status for Sunday in question•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Playing Sunday•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for New Year's matchup•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited participant Wednesday•